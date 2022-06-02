BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 131.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,062 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Gogo were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOGO opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.52 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 51.50%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

GOGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gogo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $158,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $563,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,522.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

