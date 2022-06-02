Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Cut to $144.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lear from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.67.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA stock opened at $139.39 on Wednesday. Lear has a 52-week low of $122.67 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $99,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at $263,387.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,954 shares of company stock worth $1,183,114 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,998,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth $343,246,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $893,402,000 after buying an additional 1,103,398 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 27,995.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 866,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,674,000 after buying an additional 863,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 2,314.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 590,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,036,000 after buying an additional 566,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lear (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.