American International Group Inc. Sells 633 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of ExlService worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ExlService in the third quarter valued at $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ExlService in the third quarter valued at $125,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService stock opened at $144.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.01 and a 200-day moving average of $133.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.87 and a 1-year high of $154.98.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.04 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $345,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,079.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan acquired 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.04 per share, with a total value of $171,818.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXLS. Citigroup increased their target price on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

