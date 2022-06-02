Head to Head Survey: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) vs. Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Sierra Oncology has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sierra Oncology and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Oncology 0 4 1 0 2.20 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sierra Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.90%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 303.51%. Given Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sierra Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Oncology and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology N/A -76.49% -69.85% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals -188.95% -66.73% -53.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Sierra Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.1% of Sierra Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sierra Oncology and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology $300,000.00 4,458.91 -$94.66 million ($6.77) -8.09 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals $38.54 million 13.66 -$157.92 million ($1.94) -3.92

Sierra Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals. Sierra Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals beats Sierra Oncology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor. The company also develops SRA515, a selective bromodomain-containing protein 4 inhibitor; and SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1. It has the license agreements with Carna Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize SRA141, a small molecule kinase inhibitor targeting Cdc7; AstraZeneca AB; and CRT Pioneer Fund LP. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

