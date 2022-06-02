American International Group Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,126 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SouthState worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 61.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,332,000 after buying an additional 1,203,544 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,593,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,777,000 after buying an additional 62,332 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter worth about $2,572,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,551,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,649,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,113,000 after buying an additional 453,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $420,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 300 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,720 shares of company stock valued at $567,290 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SSB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.54.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $79.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.19. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.34.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $347.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.97 million. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

SouthState Company Profile (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.