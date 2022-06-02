PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) and Cango (NYSE:CANG) Head to Head Analysis

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) and Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Cango’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLAYSTUDIOS $287.42 million 2.85 $10.74 million ($0.19) -34.11 Cango $615.40 million 0.70 -$1.34 million ($0.01) -307.69

PLAYSTUDIOS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cango. Cango is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PLAYSTUDIOS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.1% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Cango shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Cango’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLAYSTUDIOS -7.19% -7.54% -6.67% Cango -0.10% -0.05% -0.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PLAYSTUDIOS and Cango, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLAYSTUDIOS 0 1 3 0 2.75 Cango 0 0 0 0 N/A

PLAYSTUDIOS currently has a consensus target price of $9.55, indicating a potential upside of 47.38%. Given PLAYSTUDIOS’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PLAYSTUDIOS is more favorable than Cango.

Volatility and Risk

PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of -1.56, indicating that its share price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cango has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cango beats PLAYSTUDIOS on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cango Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers. It also facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers, which includes facilitating the sale of insurance policies from insurance brokers or companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

