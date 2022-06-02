RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after buying an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ROLL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $192.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 96.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.25. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.91 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

