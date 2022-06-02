Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) & Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Financial Comparison

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.9% of Graphite Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Graphite Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Graphite Bio and Ginkgo Bioworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graphite Bio N/A N/A -$70.76 million ($4.56) -0.50 Ginkgo Bioworks $313.84 million 16.87 -$1.83 billion N/A N/A

Graphite Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ginkgo Bioworks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Graphite Bio and Ginkgo Bioworks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graphite Bio 0 2 4 0 2.67 Ginkgo Bioworks 1 1 5 0 2.57

Graphite Bio presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 696.46%. Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus price target of $7.70, indicating a potential upside of 158.39%. Given Graphite Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Graphite Bio is more favorable than Ginkgo Bioworks.

Profitability

This table compares Graphite Bio and Ginkgo Bioworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graphite Bio N/A -20.17% -19.42% Ginkgo Bioworks N/A -15.64% -9.39%

Summary

Graphite Bio beats Ginkgo Bioworks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graphite Bio (Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks has a partnership with Selecta Biosciences, Inc. to develop ImmTOR technology platform. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

