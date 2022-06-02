American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 8.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,806,000 after acquiring an additional 212,086 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,375,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 28,470 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 367.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 44.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,321,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after acquiring an additional 407,003 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRO stock opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $2,189,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $655,165.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,227,216 shares of company stock worth $31,346,950. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

