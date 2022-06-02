American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Rogers by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rogers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $262.26 on Thursday. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $176.00 and a twelve month high of $274.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.27.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.39. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ROG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.00.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

