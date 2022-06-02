American International Group Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Diodes by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $75.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.02. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.17. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.45 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 13.98%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Francis Tang acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.