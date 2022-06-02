American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $33,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,422.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $292,963 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

BL stock opened at $72.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.36.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

