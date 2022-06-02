American International Group Inc. Sells 811 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 267.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 652,353 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 31.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after purchasing an additional 23,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 34.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $53.87 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average is $65.67.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

