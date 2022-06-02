American International Group Inc. Sells 724 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Trupanion worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRUP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trupanion by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,692,000 after acquiring an additional 30,682 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 11.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 17,396 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $65.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $158.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.56 and a beta of 2.15.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Trupanion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.60.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,626,374.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $88,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,805.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,997 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.