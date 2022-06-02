American International Group Inc. Sells 827 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 111,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,075,000 after purchasing an additional 98,591 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 503,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,893,000 after purchasing an additional 42,950 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,152,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,009,000 after purchasing an additional 163,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $51.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

