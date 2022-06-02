American International Group Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $139.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.34. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $117.56 and a one year high of $211.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.89. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

