American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,969,000 after buying an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,279,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

WTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $492,252.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $132.18 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.47 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.23.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.24. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

About Watts Water Technologies (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.