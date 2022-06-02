American International Group Inc. Has $3.80 Million Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 315.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,257 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.11% of SunPower worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 88,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 22.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

SPWR opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.46 and a beta of 2.05. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $350.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.56 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

