Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 369.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $1,932,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $4,887,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after acquiring an additional 410,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog stock opened at $97.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.15 and a 12-month high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.86.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,640,291.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,827,633.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,374 shares of company stock valued at $6,857,728. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.