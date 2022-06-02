American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RHI shares. StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, CL King upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

NYSE:RHI opened at $86.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.05. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.46 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

