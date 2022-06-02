Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Blueprint Medicines worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $133,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,847,166.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,814 shares of company stock worth $631,748 in the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $56.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.27. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $50.96 and a 12 month high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.01. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

