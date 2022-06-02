American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Terreno Realty worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,437,000 after purchasing an additional 85,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,163,000 after purchasing an additional 74,455 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Terreno Realty by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 484,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,324,000 after purchasing an additional 70,223 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.27. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 0.69. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $58.64 and a 12 month high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 38.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.80%.

In related news, CEO W Blake Baird acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,656,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.