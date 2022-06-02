American International Group Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 593.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zscaler by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Zscaler by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Zscaler by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Zscaler by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total transaction of $1,505,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 275,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,210,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $148.94 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.24.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.75.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

