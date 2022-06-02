American International Group Inc. Sells 649 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 459,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,331,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,050,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 109,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.82.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About W. R. Berkley (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.