American International Group Inc. Has $3.40 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Workday by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,502 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Workday by 10,667.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,842,000 after purchasing an additional 522,700 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,449,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Workday by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after purchasing an additional 448,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,467,000 after purchasing an additional 429,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,556,919.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,877,116.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $422,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,029 shares of company stock worth $59,780,806. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $156.56 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.05 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,304.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Workday to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.58.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

