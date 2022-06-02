Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.77% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $68,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 311.4% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 143,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 108,339 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after buying an additional 18,293 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $781,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.08.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.21%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

