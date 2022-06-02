Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Comerica by 38.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 237,136 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the third quarter worth about $406,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Comerica by 2.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Comerica by 12.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 132,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 11.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 158,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 16,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $80.77 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

