American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Regency Centers by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,451,000 after acquiring an additional 15,716 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,797,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,471,000 after acquiring an additional 52,541 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,956,000 after acquiring an additional 291,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 474.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,751,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG opened at $67.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.93%.

REG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

