American International Group Inc. Buys 445 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,299,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,323 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,547,000 after purchasing an additional 703,842 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,080,000 after purchasing an additional 328,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 594,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,532,000 after acquiring an additional 297,354 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.83.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $179.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.38.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The business had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

