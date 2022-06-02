American International Group Inc. Increases Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $2,383,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AOS. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $60.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.72. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Profile (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.