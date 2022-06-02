Geode Capital Management LLC Has $68.85 Million Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,346 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.71% of Community Bank System worth $68,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $130,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $67,295.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,954 shares of company stock worth $863,095. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $65.90 on Thursday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.08 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.00.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $160.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

CBU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Community Bank System Profile (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

