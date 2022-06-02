Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 56,962 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,584,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,962 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $69,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lazard by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 58,375 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 17,657 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The business had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

