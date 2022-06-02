Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,216 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,239,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $68,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APLE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at $224,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 488,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,312 shares of company stock worth $121,022 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APLE opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.16%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APLE. TheStreet lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

