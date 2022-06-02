Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 454,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $68,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety stock opened at $126.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.07 and a beta of 0.94. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $172.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.01.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $330.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.50 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 408.90%.

MSA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

