American International Group Inc. Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Compass Minerals International worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Shares of CMP stock opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CL King cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.