TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.11% of TriNet Group worth $69,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 30,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNET. StockNews.com raised TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.48.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $78.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.29.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $194,153.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,201.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $185,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,232 shares of company stock worth $5,002,314. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

