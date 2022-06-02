Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,826,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,189 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Trip.com Group worth $69,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.48 and a beta of 0.92. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

