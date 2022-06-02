Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.70

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.70 and last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 9991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARLP. Noble Financial began coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $460.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.56 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 95.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after buying an additional 1,317,347 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 445.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 653,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 881,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 517,300 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 600,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 461,613 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 243,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

