Short Interest in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Increases By 28.6%

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 801,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 17,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,426,215.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 615,017 shares of company stock valued at $51,562,479 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 92.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXT opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.86. Sensient Technologies has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $106.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.93.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.32 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.78%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

