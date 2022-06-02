Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Short Interest Up 29.1% in May

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 836,900 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the April 30th total of 648,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.29.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,595,000. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

