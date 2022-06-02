Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 18,576 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 18,576 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.89 per share, for a total transaction of $852,452.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,121,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,717,019.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,910,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 103,390 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $4,278,278.20.

On Thursday, May 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 39,966 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,964,728.56.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,583,500.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 250,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,565,000.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 58,462 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,612,666.78.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 77,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.67 per share, for a total transaction of $3,593,590.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,619,475.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 22,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,259,325.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.76. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $149.82.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Appian by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Appian by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Appian by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Appian by 182.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.83.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

