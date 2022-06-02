JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.58 and last traded at $42.48. 2,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 666,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 0.58.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $1.25. The business had revenue of $663.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.42 million. JOYY had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -170.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 370.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

