SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Trading 6% Higher

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.46. 7,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,705,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

Several analysts recently commented on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $110.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.01.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 553.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

