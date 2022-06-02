Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 98,948 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,291,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $69,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,984,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,197,000 after purchasing an additional 623,461 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,769 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 56,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RDN opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $292.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

In other news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $208,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,962 shares of company stock valued at $467,079. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

