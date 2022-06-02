Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 85,120 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,120 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Fortis worth $69,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis stock opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.32.

FTS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

