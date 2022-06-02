Geode Capital Management LLC Has $70.32 Million Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.57% of Skyline Champion worth $70,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 375.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.84. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.92.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.51. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

