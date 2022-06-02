Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Insperity worth $70,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 795.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NSP opened at $99.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.90. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.94 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $727,012.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,950,549.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at $66,700,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

