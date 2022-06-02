Geode Capital Management LLC Has $71.16 Million Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,050,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,493 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $71,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACIW. TheStreet downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $39.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $323.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.86 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

