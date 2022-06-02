Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 80,716 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of CDK Global worth $71,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $54.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.02. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $54.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barrington Research downgraded CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

