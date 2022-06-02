Geode Capital Management LLC Has $71.83 Million Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,832 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.37% of FTI Consulting worth $71,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

FCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NYSE FCN opened at $167.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.50 and a twelve month high of $170.65. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.99 and its 200 day moving average is $153.24.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $723.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

